Oklahoma State

Brutal heatwave descends upon NE Oklahoma, with heat indices of 110 and above expected

By Russell Mills
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
TULSA — Much of the continent has experienced higher than usual temperatures, drought, and wildfires this summer, and northeast Oklahoma is about to get a heat wave that will see high temperatures in the triple digits for days.

In the Tulsa metro, forecasters predict highs of 101 degrees Farenheit on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday’s predicted high is 100, before the temperatures begin to ease off a bit toward the end of the week.

The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Sunday, as heat indices climbed toward 100 degrees.

With an air temperature of 93 degrees late Sunday afternoon, the heat index was at 103 in Tulsa, according to the NWS.

It is expected to issue more alerts daily as Green Country bakes under high pressure and low humidity.

To prevent health issues from the high temperatures, it’s important to hydrate well before going outside or doing any strenuous activity.

Light clothing and a hat when outdoors is also recommended.

If air conditioning isn’t available at home, consider spending part of the day in a library, mall, or another public space with cooler air.

©2021 Cox Media Group

