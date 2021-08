A new apartment complex soon will offer a home and hope for at least 40 local residents experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity. You’re watching the Local News Network brought to you by Serious Texas Bar-B-Q and The Payroll Department. I’m Wendy Graham Settle. It took eight years to break ground, but by October 2021, Espero Apartments will offer 40 homes of hope for residents who are low income, exiting homelessness and living with a disabling condition such as substance abuse or mental health issues. Espero means hope and it’s Durango’s first supportive housing complex based on the premise that people need housing first, before they can address the issues that threw them into homelessness in the first place.