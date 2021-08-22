Cancel
NFL

Video: John Kelly bounces run outside for score, Browns take lead

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Cleveland Browns and New York Giants have struggled to score much during their preseason game. Tied at seven apiece going into the second half, both teams used mostly backups throughout the game.

On the Browns sixth possession of the game, Cleveland pushed the ball downfield quickly after a short punt. Fullback Johnny Stanton had 33 yards receiving on two straight plays before running back John Kelly took over.

The team’s offensive line opened up a huge hole on the next play where Kelly was able to hit the hole and push for an 18 yard gain down near the goal line. On the next play, Kelly bounced an inside run to the outside and beat the Giants for a touchdown:

So far, the Browns have rushed for 122 yards in the game after struggling during their first preseason game. D’Ernest Johnson leads the way with 36 yards while Kelly has three carries for 28 yards and this touchdown. Rookie back Demetric Felton has five carries for 13 yards as well.

The Browns lead 14 – 7 in the middle of the third quarter of their second preseason game.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield took a significant step forward in his development last season, leading the Browns to their first postseason victory since 1994. Cleveland appears prepared to give Mayfield a lucrative contract extension to keep him around the franchise long-term. But that hasn’t happened yet, with the 2018 No. 1 overall pick under contract through 2022 after the Browns picked up his fifth-year option.

