Michael Pineda left Friday’s game with a pain in his side. And no, it wasn’t from the pesky Rays lineup, though they, too, were a pain for Pineda on Friday night. The Twins starter walked off the field in the third inning accompanied by team trainer Michael Salazar with an oblique injury, but not before giving up four runs to the Rays in the Twins’ 10-4 loss to Tampa Bay on Friday night in the series opener at Target Field.