Cincinnati Bengals not 'down' on Ja'Marr Chase despite rookie WR's preseason struggles

By BEN BABY via ESPN
ABC News
 5 days ago

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals aren't letting a slow preseason dampen their outlook for rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he hopes Chase builds consistency over time after a rough stretch for the fifth overall draft pick in the 2021 draft. Chase struggled with drops and didn't record a catch on three targets in Cincinnati's preseason game Friday at Washington.

