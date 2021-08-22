Cancel
Santa Clarita, CA

5 Freeway Brush Fire Temporarily Blocked Traffic North Of Santa Clarita

By Rachel Matta
Santa Clarita Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraffic on the northbound 5 Freeway was temporarily blocked Sunday afternoon as firefighters quickly extinguished a brush fire just north of Santa Clarita. Around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, emergency responders received reports of a brush fire on the roadside near northbound 5 Freeway Exit 183 near Templin Highway just north of Santa Clarita, according to Bernard Peters, a dispatch supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

