As he watched his hold on the IndyCar championship slip away, Alex Palou was neither angry nor frustrated over his second bad break in as many weeks. An engine issue had knocked him out of the race a week before, and seven days later he was collected in a three-car crash at Madison. The back-to-back mishaps allowed Pato O’Ward to turn a 42-point deficit into a 10-point lead over Palou with just three races left on the schedule.