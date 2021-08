Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Nelson Cruz is making his first career start on first base in Tuesday's game against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Cruz was activated from the COVID-19 injured list after he was scratched from Sunday's lineup. The 41-year-old veteran is batting second while playing first base for the first time in 1,852 games in the majors. Cruz had exclusively played designated hitter each of the past two seasons, but the Rays are playing without a DH because they are in a National League park.