Mets' Brandon Drury batting fifth on Sunday

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Mets outfielder/infielder Brandon Drury is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Drury will start in left field on Sunday and bat fifth versus left-hander David Price and the Dodgers. Dominic Smith moves to the bench. The Mets implied team total of 3.78...

