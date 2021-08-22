Cancel
MISSING: 16-Year-Old Taliyah McClinton; 1-Year-Old Son, Amir James, Has Been Located

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police Sunday said missing 1-year-old Amir James has been located but did not say whether his missing mother, 16-year-old Taliyah McClinton had been found.

The girl and her infant son, were missing for more than a month.

McClinton, who was with her 1-year-old son, Amir, was last seen on July 16, when she left her home in the Fuller Park community with the baby and never returned, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

McClinton was last seen wearing a blue tank top, black jogging pants, and black and gray sandals. Amir was last seen in a gray stroller.

Police said McClinton is known to frequent the Altgeld Garden Homes, Block 9, near 927 E. 131st St. She also frequents the area of 72nd and Yates in the South Shore neighborhood.

McClinton, whose nickname is Le-Le, is a 5-foot-4, 130-pound Black girl with black hair and brown eyes. Police said she might need medical attention but did not elaborate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oDDcz_0bZcGI8V00

Taliyah McClinton (Source: Chicago Police)

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact the Area One special victims unit at 312-747-8380 or call 911.

