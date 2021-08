For the first time in the organization's history, G2 Esports will not be attending the League of Legends World Championship. G2 Esports faced off against Fnatic in the lower bracket of the 2021 League of Legends European Championship for the final spot to represent the LEC at Worlds alongside Rogue and MAD Lions, but it was Fnatic who took the series 3-2. G2's 2021 season has come to an end, while Fnatic's will move on to face Rogue to see who meets MAD Lions in the finals.