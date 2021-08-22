Con Ed Must Provide the Public and Local Government Officials With a 5-10 Year Plan of Roads Designated to BE Cut Up By Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, Esq.
GREENBURGH, NY — August 22, 2021 — In recent years Con Ed has been doing lots of underground gas pipe replacements around the region. The infrastructure work is needed and is important for our safety. What’s needed is for Con Ed to provide the public and local government officials with a 5-10 year plan of roads that are going to be cut up.www.yonkerstribune.com
