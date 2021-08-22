OUTBACK WITH BACKMAN: Navigating the Back Country
EDITOR’S NOTE: As more and more folks are venturing into the great outback, here’s an article to bookmark. Hiking enthusiast Don Backman reviews the top hiking apps and navigation tools, as well as sharing advice about having backups (cell phone batteries die), screenshots, and paper maps of the areas you are exploring. After the Sheriff Office Search & Rescue overnight Friday, this seems like a good resource for everyone to have on hand. See the end of the article for more links to Don’s hiking articles.www.tillamookcountypioneer.net
