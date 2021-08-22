A Sitcom Based on ESPN College Football Analyst Paul Finebaum Might Be Coming to Your TV
Sports media personality Paul Finebaum is one of the biggest and most well-known radio hosts in all of college football. In his 20 years of hosting his own show, Finebaum has been the center of the sport’s universe, especially in the game’s epicenter of the SEC. While he just signed a new deal to continue his Charlotte-based show for ESPN, he also recently shared that there is a TV sitcom in the works about his life.www.sportscasting.com
