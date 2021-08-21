Los Angeles Lakers: 4 free agents to pursue if Marc Gasol doesn’t return
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Marc Gasol #14 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball in the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Staples Center on February 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0