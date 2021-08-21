Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers: 4 free agents to pursue if Marc Gasol doesn’t return

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Marc Gasol #14 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball in the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Staples Center on February 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Gasol
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#Staples Center#The Los Angeles Lakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
NFL
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry admits to crying over latest Lakers signing

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most active teams throughout free agency. They’ve successfully recruited a bunch of new players to LA with the hopes of recapturing the title for the upcoming season. For his part, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry recently admitted to being reduced to tears over one particular Lakers signing.
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Dennis Schröder's Wife Reacts To Him Turning Down $84 Million Lakers Contract

Dennis Schröder was with the Los Angeles Lakers for only one year, but the team tried to lock him down for an additional four years at the end of last season, reportedly offering to pay him $84 million. The point guard ultimately decided to decline the offer and test his price on the free agency market, which did not work out in his favor. As you may know, Schröder ended up signing a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, worth $5.9 million.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Dwight Howard News

The Los Angeles Lakers made one of the biggest moves of the offseason this week, when they traded for Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook. Westbrook, a California native, reportedly informed the Wizards that he would like a trade and, if possible, get moved to the Lakers. Washington was able to get that done, receiving a package of players and a draft pick for the superstar guard.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pelicans Trade Is Centered Around Marc Gasol

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the best teams in the league since LeBron James came to town. This was to be expected, especially after they made a deal to acquire Anthony Davis. After winning a championship down in the NBA Bubble, the Lakers were eliminated early in this year’s playoffs.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: Will the roster upheaval bring an NBA title?

It probably seems longer, but only 10 months ago the Los Angeles Lakers clinched the 2020 title in Orlando. As all fans know, the 2021 season was ruined by injuries. Anthony Davis missed half the season while LeBron James sat out 27 games. The duo returned for the playoffs but were obviously not at full strength. Once AD was unable to play at all the team lost its first-round series to Phoenix.
NBABleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest on Klay Thompson's Return, Marc Gasol's Lakers Future, More

The 2021-22 NBA season will be tipping off 59 days from now. It may sound like a lot of time, but there's been plenty of news around the league to help fans stay engaged throughout the offseason. That's likely to continue, while training camp and the preseason will give us a taste of what to expect over the coming year.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rumors: Marc Gasol’s Lakers roster spot in flux

The Los Angeles Lakers made a flurry of offseason moves that saw plenty of players from the squad last year out the door and plenty of new faces in the building. Their offseason was highlighted by trading for Russell Westbrook and signing Carmelo Anthony. One of the familiar faces that...
NBAchatsports.com

Los Angeles Lakers: Should veteran Paul Millsap be a target?

DENVER, CO - APRIL 28: Paul Millsap #4 of the Denver Nuggets walks toward the bench against the New Orleans Pelicans after the third quarter at Ball Arena on April 28, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images)
NBAchatsports.com

Los Angeles Lakers: Why signing Patrick Beverley won’t happen

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: Patrick Beverley #21 of the Los Angeles Clippers looks at the crowd after he blocked a shot by LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half of the game at Staples Center on December 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Comments / 0

Community Policy