Titans coach Mike Vrabel tests positive for COVID-19

By TERESA M. WALKER
yourvalley.net
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined pending further testing. Vrabel told reporters he had a sore throat and an earache. He went to the team headquarters Sunday morning to be tested, and the result came back positive. He originally was scheduled to meet with reporters in person, but the availability was pushed back an hour and conducted remotely by Zoom.

NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Titans COVID case could derail preseason progress

The Buccaneers will now have to worry about COVID-19 even more. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are coming off a stellar week of practice against the Tennessee Titans. While the game itself wasn’t pretty, the Buccaneer starters did very well against the Titans starters in the reps that mattered most.
NFLtennesseetitans.com

Hot Topics From Titans HC Mike Vrabel on Thursday

NASHVILLE – Titans head coach Mike Vrabel held a video conference call on Thursday to provide some updates while he's away from Saint Thomas Sports Park. Vrabel, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, is currently in quarantine, at home. He hasn't attended practices this week as the team prepares...
NFLtitansized.com

Tennessee Titans called out by Bruce Arians after COVID-19 outbreak

Those of you who have been paying attention have probably noticed that the NFL has relaxed some of its COVID-19 protocols. League offices are entrusting players to really take things seriously as, on a team-by-team basis, there are several franchises that haven’t made it mandatory for their players to take the vaccination. All of those thoughts have a way of crossing one’s mind when you look at what’s going on with the Tennessee Titans over the course of the past week.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Ryan Tannehill News

The Tennessee Titans started to grow concerned about a potential “cluster” of COVID-19 cases after head coach Mike Vrabel turned a positive test over the weekend. On Thursday, the team learned that it will be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the next few days. Titans general manager Jon Robinson...
NFLNBC Sports

Report: Patriots trade for Ravens cornerback

UPDATE (Thursday, Aug. 26 at 3:13 p.m. ET): Here's what the Patriots are sending the Ravens for cornerback Shaun Wade. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Patriots and Ravens are "close" on a trade that would send rookie cornerback Shaun Wade to New England. Wade was a 2021...
NFLESPN

QB Ryan Tannehill among nine from Tennessee Titans positive for COVID-19, sources say

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is among nine Tennessee Titans players and coaches who have tested positive for COVID-19, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday. The Titans previously announced that seven players, including Tannehill, had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week and that coach Mike Vrabel tested positive for the coronavirus Sunday.
NFLPosted by
12up

Ryan Tannehill joins Titans COVID list

The rough news out of Nashville keeps on coming in for the Tennessee Titans, as they now have eight players on the COVID list. On Thursday alone, three players were added, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Tannehill, who is fully vaccinated, will now be in isolation. Since he's vaccinated, he could...
NFLPosted by
NESN

NFL Rumors: Titans Sign Recent Patriots Cut, 2020 Draft Pick

Foxboro South: Still very much a thing for the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are signing linebacker Cassh Maluia, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Maluia, a Wyoming product, was a sixth-round pick of the New England Patriots in the 2020 draft. He played sparingly as a rookie, being used largely on special teams while logging just 10 defensive snaps. The Patriots cut Maluia in the offseason, but after he failed to latch on elsewhere, there was a reunion during training camp following the season-ending Raekwon McMillan injury.
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

Matt Barkley Named Starter for Titans Final Preseason Game

The Tennessee Titans announced that quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, as of Thursday. According to the NFL Network, "as a vaccinated player, Tannehill will need two consecutive negative PCR tests over a 24-hour period in order to rejoin the team, if asymptomatic." Although Tannehill could...
NFLPopculture

Los Angeles Rams Trade for Super Bowl Champion Running Back

The Los Angeles Rams just added a dynamic running back to the roster. On Wednesday, the Rams announced they have traded for New England Patriots running back Sony Michel. According to ESPN, the Patriots will receive two conditional draft picks - one in the fifth round and another in the sixth from the Rams.
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears Trade Rumors On Tarik Cohen, Andy Dalton, Marcus Mariota + Sign Richard Sherman? | Q&A

Chicago Bears trade rumors pick up as the NFL regular season gets closer and they include RB Tarik Cohen, Andy Dalton and Marcus Mariota. This Bears mailbag is brought to you by Magic Spoon! Magic Spoon cereal has 13 grams of protein & 0 grams of sugar! Get $5 off at https://magicspoon.thld.co/Bears Could the Bears sign Richard Sherman given their need at cornerback? Get the latest injury update on Teven Jenkins and when Harrison Graham believes he may return to the field. Will Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney form one of the best Bears WR duos in franchise history?
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Chiefs first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

Looking to make their third straight Super Bowl appearance and win their second title in three seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to re-tool their roster and come back even stronger heading into the 2021-22 NFL season. After heavily struggling during their Super Bowl matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Chiefs definitely have some work to do if they want to return to the Super Bowl next season and come out the other side of it victorious.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: 5 players who have most to lose against Titans

Saturday, the Chicago Bears will conclude their 2021 preseason in a contest against the Tennessee Titans. In just two preseason games so far, we have learned quite a bit about this Bears team and where it could head as soon as this season. Of course, the headliner will continue to be the quarterback position.

