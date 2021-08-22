Cancel
Letter: Proof of Mask Benefits

By Ron Terpening, Northwest side
A writer recently stated that he had yet to see proof that masks prevent the spread of Covid-19, though he himself was not opposed to wearing one. However, it’s that sort of thinking that compels others to resist. I suspect the writer has not searched for proof, since it’s readily found online (search “an evidence review of face masks against COVID-19," an article that refers to over 67 randomized control trials that found that “overall masks were the best performing intervention across populations”).

