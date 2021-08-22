Letter: Proof of Mask Benefits

In May 2021, the Utah State Legislature passed HB 1007 prohibiting the University of Utah, among other public schools in the state, from mandating masks on campus. When Rep. Peterson presented this bill on the house floor, he did not cite medical evidence or transmission rates or case counts. His reasoning was that we have grown sick of wearing masks. It’s true, I’m sick of wearing a mask. I ache for normal social interaction without masks. I want to go to class and see my fellow classmates’ faces. However, being sick of wearing our masks will not make the pandemic go away — it will do the opposite. Some states in the U.S. are doing very well with their COVID-19 transmission rates. Utah is not. Our vaccination rates are low and our transmission rates right now are high. According to the CDC, our transmission rates in Salt Lake County are high.