Lakers News: Kent Bazemore Admires Russell Westbrook’s Energy, Praises Younger Players On Roster

Two former All-Stars: Rajon Rondo and DeAndre Jordan, could be potential buyout additions for the Los Angeles Lakers at some point in the 2021-22 season. On Thursday, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne said on the “Mason & Ireland” show that Rondo is a strong candidate to return to Los Angeles should he be bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies. Shelburne (who is as plugged into the Lakers as any reporter) also mentioned the veteran center as an option for L.A., should he be bought out by the Brooklyn Nets.