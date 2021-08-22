Cancel
NFL

Could the Eagles be trade partners for the Jets?

By Brandon Lee Gowton
bleedinggreennation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith prized free agent signing Carl Lawson recently suffering a season-ending injury, the New York Jets are interested in trading for a pass rusher. This much is being reported by both Mike Kaye and Adam Schefter. What does this have to do with Eagles? Well, as you’ll recall, Jets general...

