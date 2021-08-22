Flash Flood Warning issued for Hartford, Tolland, Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hartford; Tolland; Windham FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARTFORD, TOLLAND AND WEST CENTRAL WINDHAM COUNTIES At 459 PM EDT, heavy rains have since lightened up in the warned area. The town of Manchester has experienced flooding, including a 60 unit condo complex on Prospect St in Manchester that was evacuated due to Bigelow Brook running out of its banks. In addition, East Middle Turnpike Rd in Manchester is flooded and impassable. Flooding was also reported by broadcast media on Burke Rd in Vernon. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Emergency management and broadcast media reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Manchester, Glastonbury, Vernon, Mansfield, South Windsor, Windham, Willimantic, Ellington, Tolland, Coventry, East Windsor, Hebron, Marlborough, Willington, Columbia, Bolton, Ashford and Andover. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED