Opinion: No one has a right to act violently

madison
 5 days ago

Dear Editor: Jan. 6 is an example of a hate-filled, emotional catastrophe. Because of violence, people were killed and some are and will be sentenced to prison. Hundreds of police officers were physically and emotionally injured by the mob. People who support former President Trump can work within the law....

U.S. Politicsvalleypatriot.com

More People Would Get Vaccine if Not for All The Lies! ~ PAYING ATTENTION! with TOM DUGGAN

If you’re looking for someone to blame for all the unvaccinated deaths in this country, look no further than the “news” media and government officials. Despite the fact that the vast majority of the “news” media continues to blame Donald Trump and his supporters for refusing to take the vaccine – the fact is, 60% of the people who have yet to get vaccinated are Black and Latino Americans.
U.S. Politicspeoriatimes.com

Opinion: Americans have the right to do stupid things

America has long been a stronghold of freedom. The first few amendments to the Constitution guarantee freedom of speech and religion, freedom of the press, freedom to assemble, the right to bear arms, freedom from unreasonable searches and seizures, the right to due process, and the right not to incriminate ourselves.
Santa Barbara, CApacbiztimes.com

Opinion: Do the right thing for our veterans

It wasn’t until several years after the Vietnam War ended that Vietnam veterans who were exposed to toxic herbicides sprayed in the jungle were granted presumptive disability benefits for illnesses caused by exposure to Agent Orange. According to the Agent Orange Act of 1991, veterans who served anywhere in Vietnam from Jan. 9, 1962 to May 7, 1975 are presumed to have been exposed to herbicides like Agent Orange. These veterans no longer must prove their exposure to toxic herbicides to get disability compensation.
Public Healthmadison

Opinion | Don't buy the falsities; get the shot

Dear Editor: COVID-19 and its virulent mutations are a real threat to humanity. Pandemics of the past have been successfully confronted by a united human concern and worldwide cooperation. Unfortunately, there are an excessive number of unreliable and disreputable sources of misinformation. We are bombarded by opinion-based disinformation masquerading as fact. Facts and opinions are frequently indistinguishable. The goal of these sources is to score political points while destroying our democratic form of government from within. Reliable information comes from the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
HealthClarkCountyToday

Opinion: Civil Rights, segregation, and vaccine apartheid

Freelance columnist Nancy Churchill believes the governor’s new vaccine mandate is the beginning of vaccine apartheid. In a stunning turn of events, Governor Inslee and other progressive governors throughout the United States are calling for a return to segregation and reduced civil rights for the “wrong people.” This time, the Democrats are using a new tool to divide the elite ruling class from the unwashed masses. The governor’s new vaccine mandate for health care workers, educators, college students, firefighters and state employees is the beginning of vaccine apartheid.
U.S. PoliticsDenver Post

Opinion: There is one “forever war” worth the fight for Americans

Whatever one’s view of President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, all have been horrified by the mayhem at Kabul’s airport, and fear for the fates of Afghans who worked with the United States. One noteworthy aspect of that reaction, though, has been the sudden 20 point drop in public support for abandoning Afghanistan to the Taliban.
Public Healthvandegriftvoice.com

Opinion: One More Shot

On Aug.17, LISD Superintendent Dr. Bruce Gearing announced that a district-wide mask requirement would take effect the following day. The requirement is officially listed as “temporary”, however, there is no end date or goal in sight. In contrast, on May 21, earlier this year, governor Greg Abbott passed an executive order banning mask mandates. The ban affects all government entities in the state including public schools. Governor Abbott stated that any entity that violates the ban would be pressed with a lawsuit and up to a $1,000 fine.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

12 new opinions on that no one’s invented yet.

Today marks the 63rd anniversary of Lolita’s publication in the United States, and for those 63 years, readers have been having similar conversations about the novel: about its prose and its morality. These knotty topics are worth discussing—but it’s 2021, and they’ve been discussed plenty. Thus, I’m doing my part to jump-start the discourse by inventing eleven new opinions about Lolita that no one’s invented yet, or at least, that no one has been brave enough to express in public.
Presidential ElectionNPR

The House Has Passed A Bill To Restore The Voting Rights Act

House lawmakers approved new legislation aimed at protecting the right to vote on Tuesday, amid a wave of restrictive new elections laws from Republican-controlled state legislatures. The bill is named for the Georgia congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis, who died last year. "Old battles have become new again,"...
Politicscounty17.com

Community Opinion: Let us now act, or be acted upon

I offer this, optimistically, as an enhancement to-and-of Paul Weaver’s thoughtful assessment of the challenges Wyomingites will encounter, in the face of population pressure and an apparently dwindling natural resource-based economy. Neither of those forces (population; the decline of coal) need be treated as inevitable, and I encourage everyone to think about how we leverage our current strengths into a form that will help us maintain control of our future. I’m sure the energy generation experts in our midst have some thoughts about coal’s future that have not been widely distributed, nor shared outside their industry. I know they haven’t trickled down to me. This is not a criticism, just a reality of communication and a simple request for more communication. As with all challenges we face, if we wish to influence those forces, I think the sooner we get started, the greater our likelihood of success.
Congress & CourtsTucson Weekly

Guest opinion: Congress must act to make contraceptives more accessible

Accessing contraceptives is a health necessity for many women. Contraceptives help prevent unwanted pregnancy while reducing the risk of diseases including endometrial, ovarian, and colorectal cancers. However, finding and obtaining the right contraceptive method often places an undue financial burden on women, particularly low-income women. One of the many achievements...
ElectionsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Politicians would rather damage planet than lose office

Regarding "'Nowhere to run': 5 takeaways from the UN report on climate change, plus global reaction" (Aug. 9): Conservative politicians have promoted misinformation they found very useful in obtaining votes. Many are now admitting that scientists were right and the coronavirus isn’t a Democratic Party hoax. But the most damaging...
HealthTimes-Leader

DeSantis shows he can stand up to the weenies

They have been called many things: Amoebas, spineless cowards, weaklings, and other names not suitable for print in a family newspaper. The modern characterization for many politicians who refuse to take a stand, especially in the midst of the growing and rapid threat of American socialism, is the word “weenie.”
Congress & Courtsidahocountyfreepress.com

Guest Opinion: Delegation should support local journalism act

The Local Journalism Sustainability Act was recently introduced in both the U.S. House and Senate. It is an innovative piece of legislation that could solve the problem of dwindling local journalism. Journalism has been going through a rough time as readership transitions online. The numbers are particularly striking in newspapers....
ElectionsCourthouse News Service

Voting Rights Act

GREENVILLE, Ms. — A federal judge ruled that Mississippi properly disqualified a Black judge for misconduct and ordered him removed from office nine days after he won the Democratic primary election for the position. U.S. Supreme Court precedent allows states to change their voting laws without seeking preclearance under the Voting Right Act. Therefore, Mississippi may administer its laws that preclude the judge from ever seeking judicial office in the future.

