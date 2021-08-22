Opinion: No one has a right to act violently

I offer this, optimistically, as an enhancement to-and-of Paul Weaver’s thoughtful assessment of the challenges Wyomingites will encounter, in the face of population pressure and an apparently dwindling natural resource-based economy. Neither of those forces (population; the decline of coal) need be treated as inevitable, and I encourage everyone to think about how we leverage our current strengths into a form that will help us maintain control of our future. I’m sure the energy generation experts in our midst have some thoughts about coal’s future that have not been widely distributed, nor shared outside their industry. I know they haven’t trickled down to me. This is not a criticism, just a reality of communication and a simple request for more communication. As with all challenges we face, if we wish to influence those forces, I think the sooner we get started, the greater our likelihood of success.