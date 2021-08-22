Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Prairie Meadows Early Entries, Sunday August 29th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 5 days ago

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Storman Norman (BL), 124E. Navarrete, Jr.4-2-4Shawna Manriquez. 3Shesa Copy Kat (BL), 124C. Esqueda6-x-xCharlton Hunt. 4Bhr Light My Spark (BL), 124D. Pinon10-7-3Robert Johnson. 5Wagon Full of Prizes (BL), 124A. Alvidrez3-2-10Tom Tarwater. 6Whipperwilltripp (BL), 124U. Cervantes7-x-xRobert Johnson. 2nd-$14,201, , 2-Year-Olds , Three Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prairie Meadows#Pearson#Jockeylast#Manriquez#Tarwater#Smith3#Wessels 3fly#Allowance#Time#Charette Hill#3 Year Olds Up#Tracy 4kellen Cash Lrb#5 6 Year Olds#Melancon3#Pusac1#Chleborad#Victoriam#Doyle4#Pusac4#Equibase Company Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Tillamook County Fair Early Entries, Saturday August 14th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1I'm Mister America (BL), 126R. Burney2-7-1Dennis Hurley. 2Being a Boss (BL), 126J. Wooten, Jr.1-3-5John Harris. 4Zoe's Papa Cee (BL), 126R. Preciado4-4-3Jim Bumgardner. 2nd-$3,100, Claiming $6,250-$6,250, 3-Year-Olds & Up ,. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Quake Time , 128R. Preciado6-4-3Clifton Dennis. 2Silvies (BL), 128R. Burney1-1-1Roberto Herrera.
Gamblingnewspressnow.com

BC-Results Prairie Meadows-3-Add

Off 6:51. Time 1:62.34. Fast. Also Ran—Bhr Kacey Long Dash, Loving the Cameragal, Str Forged in Fire. dq—Loving the Cameragal (4-5). $0.5 Pick 3 (5-5-2) 3 Correct Paid $104.40. Daily Double (5-2) paid $46.40. Exacta (2-6) paid $20.40. Quinella (2-6) paid $14.20. $0.1 Superfecta (2-6-5-4) paid $16.32. $0.5 Trifecta (2-6-5) paid $13.70.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Penn National Early Entries, Tuesday August 24th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Artistic Endeavor (L), 118M. Sanchez2-2-5Edward Graham. 2You Must Chill (L), 122J. Rodriguez3-1-1Jamie Ness. 3Prized Merry (L), 120A. Wolfsont2-5-1Kathleen Demasi. 4Moon Meister (L), 118D. Cora1-1-4Fernando Ferreira. 5Recycle (L), 118J. Hernandez4-3-1T. Bernard Houghton. 6Taxable Goods (L), 120R. Chiappe7-7-9Lynn Ashby. 2nd-$17,000, Maiden Claiming $16,000-$14,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up ,...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Ellis Park Entries, Sunday

1st_$11,500, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 2nd_$19,000, mdn cl $30,000-$30,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 3rd_$12,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f. 4th_$13,000, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi. Moana's Tale123Princess d'Oro118. Long Monday118Sequaya123. Crowella118Cash Refund120. Hellcat Warrior111Seaward118. 5th_$51,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi. Jolly Tommy119Big Country119. Crazy Genius119Levy119.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Monmouth Park Early Entries, Friday August 20th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Tale Lights (L), 123M. Sanchez5-3-2Patrick McBurney. 3Hot Little Number (L), 123J. Gonzalez7-7-8Eli Betancourt. 4Page Eleven (L), 123L. Rivera, Jr.5-2-6William Hogan Jr. 5Simply Smashing (L), 123L. Ocasio4-5-6Eli Betancourt. 6Rachel Caroline (M), 118C. Hernandez2-x-xJames Frangella, Jr. 7Rob the Treasure (L), 123P. Lopez2-4-3Michael Dini. 8Moon Unit Zapper (L),...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Golden Gate Fields Early Entries, Friday August 27th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2That's Bind Babe (L), 124C. Herrera2-9-6Jamey Thomas. 5Leadville (L), 124W. Antongeorgi III6-3-1Felix Rondan. 6Cinderellas Prince (L), 124A. Ayuso6-4-4Clifford DeLima. 7Project Leader (L), 124C. Martinez5-5-4Jonathan Wong. 8Katzumoto (L), 124L. Lopez5-6-5Pablo De Jesus. 2nd-$23,000, Claiming $25,000-$22,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Gulfstream Park Early Entries, Saturday August 28th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Highjump Charlie , 118D. Boraco2-5-8Michael Fennessy. 5Pacific Legend (L), 118R. Maragh6-4-5Eduardo Nunez. 8Swipe Left (L), 124J. Gonzales12-8-12Jennifer Quinones. 9Wild Texas Tom (L), 118L. Panici3-4-5Vaughan Heard. 10Camp Pendleton (L), 118J. Rios4-3-5Antonio Sano. 11Luvnmesumcajun (L), 124M. Vasquez3-5-6Michael Yates. 12Staten Island (L), 118V. Lebron5-2-2Jeff Engler. 13Overstated (L), 118D....
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Hastings Racecourse Early Entries, Tuesday August 31st, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Moussaka Chef (L), 120L. Seecharan4-5-6Julie Wicks. 4Trupon Online (L), 124S. Morales5-2-2Robert Maybin. 5Master Ewen (L), 124E. Hernandez2-2-2Robert Maybin. 2nd-$13,000, Claiming $6,250-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Tobelucky Again (L), 120A. Marti4-1-3Cindy Krasner. 2You Don't Own Me...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Canterbury Park

1st_$31,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 5f. 2nd_$36,000, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 5f. 3rd_$15,000, mdn cl $16,000-$16,000, 3YO up, 7½f. 4th_$32,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f. 5th_$12,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. Classic Whiskey118Baildon123. Briar Thicket119Goldie's Delight119. Danielle's Deal119Surely a Legend123. Quality Chrome119Summer Swinger119. 6th_$14,500,...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Gillespie County Fairground Entries, Sunday

1st_$11,000, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 3½f. 2nd_$8,500, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 2½f. 3rd_$8,500, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 2YO, 3f. 4th_$11,200, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, . My First Real Cartel128Charles First Angel128. Racey T L C128Ima Tejan Girl128. Im Famous Tmw128Aj Another Cutiepie128. Teller Ima Fast Man128Memories of Cartel125. 5th_$10,000,...
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Monmouth Park

1st_$75,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd. 2nd_$71,875, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5½f. 3rd_$75,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6f. 4th_$68,750, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1mi. 5th_$125,000, stk, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. Charles Hesse III Handicap. Amatteroftime120Optic Way121. Beatubyachubinose115Stay Smart115. Prendimi120Irish Meadow122. 6th_$71,875, mdn spl wt, 2YO...
midfloridanewspapers.com

Ellis Park Results Friday August 27th, 2021

1st-$19,000, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile, On the Turf, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 24.760, 49.010, 1:14.270, 1:26.900, 00.000, 1:39.520. $1 Exacta (5-4) paid $23.30; $0.1 Superfecta (5-4-7-1) paid $18.64; $0.5 Trifecta (5-4-7) paid $40.10;. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Gulfstream Park

1st_$21,000, mdn cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. 2nd_$65,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5f. 3rd_$28,000, cl $20,000-$16,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 4th_$37,000, , 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 5th_$45,500, mdn cl $50,000-$50,000, 2YO F, 6f. Northern Transit118Freccia d'Argento118. Libertalia118Maiden Vow118. Awesome Apeal118Marthamaywhovier118. Bellavalencia118Only Time118. Lovin Makes Cents118Chess Not Checkers118. 6th_$23,000, mdn...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Remington Park

1st_$34,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 5f. 2nd_$12,250, mdn cl $7,500-$6,250, 3, 4 & 5YO, 5½f. 3rd_$13,475, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 7f. 4th_$11,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. Salaciousacusation123Angel's Cut119. Jaime's Lil Fear123Imaginary Music121. Tapindeed123Miss Casey Beth123. Appolina119Whew121. Tiger Bait123. 5th_$15,000, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up F&M, 7½f. Jollyville116She'sskysthelimit118. Shirley's...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Fort Erie Entries, Tuesday

1st_$13,230, cl $3,000-$3,000, 3YO up, 6½f. 2nd_$24,108, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 5½f. 3rd_$15,435, cl $4,500-$4,000, 3YO up, 7f. 4th_$19,404, cl $6,250-$6,000, 3YO up, 6½f. 5th_$21,756, cl $8,000-$7,000, 3YO up, 5f. Thy Kingdom118Duke of Hearts118. Sterling Ice120Seamus118. Pepperoni118Savoia115. Lillz Not Crying118Silencium120. 6th_$19,404, cl $6,250-$6,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f. Words of...
Hobbiesmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Woodbine

1st_$60,300, opt cl, 3YO up, 6f. 2nd_$26,500, cl $10,000-$9,500, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. 3rd_$126,800, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 7f. 4th_$100,000, stk, 3YO F, 7f. 5th_$126,800, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 7f. Diamond City121Point to the Stars121. Bill Needle118Souper Legacy121. Stronger Together118Daniel Sun121. Thrill of the Day118Ready for the Lady121. 6th_$100,000, stk,...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Penn National Early Entries, Friday September 3rd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Eskenfortime (L), 120J. Hernandez3-7-6Michael Salvaggio, Jr. 3Starship Aramis (L), 118A. Salgado1-2-5Alfredo Velazquez. 4My Friend Frank (L), 124T. Conner1-6-4Erin McClellan. 5Louie's Wish (L), 120J. Nguyen9-1-1Juan Vazquez. 6Silver Dagger (L), 120R. Silvera1-4-1Jamie Ness. 7Colonel Moorhead (L), 120R. Chiappe4-1-1Demelza McMahon. 8Pepe Tono (L), 120D. Cora5-3-9Robert Oliva. 2nd-$28,900, Allowance...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Belterra Park

1st_$13,000, mdn cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 1mi. 2nd_$9,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 3rd_$16,600, st alc, 3YO up, 6f. 4th_$13,000, mdn cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. Lucky Shore119Get Clear119. Luna Tigress119Madam Pie124. Danza the Firebird119Mini Dress119. Half Legend114C V Thunder119. Princess Marykate124Gray Nay124. Janselle124Evie119. Spitz119. 5th_$9,000, cl $5,000-$5,000,...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Saratoga

4 (4) Surprise Boss (R.Santana, Jr.);8.00;3.70;2.80. Off 1:07. Time 1:03.58. Firm. Scratched_Miracle Nicky, Hezastonecoldfox, Something Majestic, Bemo. Also Ran_Open Til Midnight, Stop the Spread, Blue Deja Vu, India Tiger, Red Rock Bay. $1 Exacta (4-3) paid $11.60. $0.1 Superfecta (4-3-5-10) paid $8.52. $0.5 Trifecta (4-3-5) paid $21.12. (c) 2021 Equibase...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Albuquerque

1st_$14,800, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up F&M, 5f. 2nd_$16,800, mdn cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 7f. 3rd_$13,600, mdn cl $6,500-$6,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 4th_$14,200, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 5f. Attila's Legend124Rebel Roux124. Catability119Lester's Memory124. Lotta Gusto124Bully Ride124. Magic Journey119Mr Charlie King124. Sweet Beau Roll124Sunland Star122. 5th_$30,100, mdn spl wt, 3YO up...

Comments / 0

Community Policy