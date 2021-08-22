Prairie Meadows Early Entries, Sunday August 29th, 2021

1st_$13,230, cl $3,000-$3,000, 3YO up, 6½f. 2nd_$24,108, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 5½f. 3rd_$15,435, cl $4,500-$4,000, 3YO up, 7f. 4th_$19,404, cl $6,250-$6,000, 3YO up, 6½f. 5th_$21,756, cl $8,000-$7,000, 3YO up, 5f. Thy Kingdom118Duke of Hearts118. Sterling Ice120Seamus118. Pepperoni118Savoia115. Lillz Not Crying118Silencium120. 6th_$19,404, cl $6,250-$6,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f. Words of...