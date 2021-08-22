Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

HBO LA Lakers Drama Series Shapes Up Cast More

By Sam Yip
Posted by 
AllLakers
AllLakers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VNsED_0bZcDVOv00

Back in 2019, HBO green-lit a series on the Lakers, written by Jim Hecht and Max Borenstein, with Adam McKay to direct it. It is based on the book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s, by acclaimed sportswriter Jeff Pearlman.

The untitled HBO series about the showtime Lakers is slowly rounding out its cast. Back in March, it was reported that comedian Bo Burnham was cast to play the Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird. Due to schedule conflicts, Burnham had to exit and Sean Patrick Small will instead take his place.

From Variety:

Sean Patrick Small will instead play Bird. Bird is described as a basketball star who hates the spotlight; preferring instead: Budweiser, ratty jeans, and brutally, ruthlessly destroying his opponents on the court. He and Magic Johnson, who have been pitted against one another since their legendary NCAA championship duel, continue their rivalry for the next decade.

Phil Knight (founder of Nike), Cindy Day (girlfriend of Magic Johnson), Jim Chones (NBA veteran), and Brad Holland (Potsie) were also cast. These characters will all join a stellar roster which already includes Jason Clarke as Jerry West, John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss, Sally Field as Jessie Buss, Michael Chiklis as Red Auerbach, Jason Segel as Paul Westhead, Adrien Brody as Pat Riley and more. Here is the full list of the star-studded cast.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
145
Followers
109
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Clarke
Person
Red Auerbach
Person
Adam Mckay
Person
Phil Knight
Person
Bo Burnham
Person
Michael Chiklis
Person
Jim Chones
Person
Jason Segel
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Paul Westhead
Person
Jerry Buss
Person
Adrien Brody
Person
Pat Riley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Drama Series#La Lakers#Ncaa Championship#Showtime#Magic Kareem Riley#Budweiser#Nike#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NCAA
Related
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pelicans Trade Is Centered Around Marc Gasol

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the best teams in the league since LeBron James came to town. This was to be expected, especially after they made a deal to acquire Anthony Davis. After winning a championship down in the NBA Bubble, the Lakers were eliminated early in this year’s playoffs.
NBABleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Isaiah Thomas, LA's Roster Plans and More

The Los Angeles Lakers continue working to solidify their roster ahead of the 2021-22 season. Several significant moves have already been made—including the trade to acquire Russell Westbrook—but Los Angeles is looking to add a couple of additional pieces before training camp. What's unknown is who those pieces might be...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Dwight Howard Explains How He Stays In Shape

It was apparent during the 2020-21 season that the Los Angeles Lakers lacked a true rim protector and shot-blocking center. Marc Gasol, Andre Drummond and Montrezl Harrell all did their best but were unable to fill in that gap on defense. Rob Pelinka made sure to address this need by...
NBAchatsports.com

Lakers vs. Pistons Preview: LA gears up for Motor Cade and Co.

The Los Angeles Lakers summer league team regained their winning momentum in Las Vegas Summer League after shutting up Clipper Darell and the Los Angeles Clippers in a close, 86-84 win in primetime Friday. They’ll be looking to build another winning streak as they face No.1 draft pick Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons, who picked up their first summer league win on Friday.
NBAbasketball-addict.com

Lakers news: Russell Westbrook’s 8-word statement that will fire up LeBron James, LA fans

Russell Westbrook is loving life now that he’s back home in LA. His summer move to the Los Angeles Lakers has him all fired up as he looks forward to helping the Purple & Gold retake the title this coming season. Russ is doing his best bit to hype the Lakers faithful and his recent […] The post Lakers news: Russell Westbrook’s 8-word statement that will fire up LeBron James, LA fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celebritiesthecomicscomic.com

R.I.P. Trevor Moore (1980-2021)

Trevor Moore, the affable frontman of The Whitest Kids U’ Know who went on to make multiple solo comedy specials, co-create two Disney comedy series, and host an online talk show for Comedy Central, has died after a freak accident. Moore was 41. Moore’s death was confirmed Saturday by his...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Showtime Admits to What Dexter Fans Have Known Since Series Finale

With showrunner & writer Clyde Phillips and series star/EP Michael C. Hall's Dexter: New Blood ready to return Dexter Morgan to our lives beginning November 7, Showtime is finally owning up to something that fans of the series have been saying since the show took a dump on itself with its painfully bad series finale. "Dexter is a jewel in the crown of Showtime and we didn't do it justice in the end and that has always been a burr under my saddle," admitted Showtime entertainment president Gary Levine at Tuesday's Television Critics Association press tour. "We've always wanted to see if there was a way to do it right and it took a long time to figure out what that was and a long time for [star Michael C. Hall] to be willing to revisit the role."
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The White Lotus: Season Two; HBO Series Renewed with New Cast and Location

HBO will be bringing viewers back to The White Lotus. The cable channel has ordered a second season of the satirical comedy series which will feature a new locale and new characters. The first season of The White Lotus stars Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger,...
TV Series/Film

‘La Brea’ Season 1: Release Date, Cast, and More

Every few years, a show or movie comes along that flings its characters across time and explores how they react in unfamiliar circumstances. Futureman, 11.22.63, Alcatraz, Terra Nova, the list goes on – and considering how awful the world has seemed over the past few years, it’s no surprise that a new show is coming along to do the same thing to a fresh round of characters.
NBAPosted by
defpen

Bo Burnham Exits Los Angeles Lakers Series At HBO

Bo Burnham has opted to leave the role of Larry Bird in HBO‘s upcoming series about the “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers due to “scheduling conflicts.” Instead, Sean Patrick Small will take his place. Small celebrated the development by posting a thank you message on Instagram. “It’s official! [I am] so...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Keegan-Michael Key & Johnny Knoxville To Star In Steve Levitan Comedy Pilot ‘Reboot’ At Hulu

Steve Levitan is headed to streaming. In the first non-network green light for the Emmy-winning Modern Family co-creator, Hulu has formally picked up comedy pilot Reboot, with Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville tapped to star. In Reboot, created by Levitan and clearly inspired by the recent wave of comedy revivals, when Hulu reboots an early 2000s family sitcom, its dysfunctional cast is forced back together and now must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world. Levitan co-wrote the pilot script with John Enbom (iZombie). It was based on a story by Levitan. He and Enbom executive produce with Enbom frequent...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Westworld’ Season 4 Returns To Production After Covid Pause

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that HBO’s fourth season of Westworld is back in production after a two-day shutdown due to a positive Covid test. I understand that production resumed as early as last week and continues at the Melody Ranch studio in Newhall, CA; the Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy series having shot there in previous seasons. Other notable western-themed projects which shot at Melody include HBO’s Deadwood and Quentin Tarantino’s movies Django Unchained and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.  We’re also hearing that in season 4, Westworld watchers can look forward to the first encounter between Tessa Thompson’s Charlotte Hale-clone and Aaron Paul’s war vet outlier Caleb who was introduced last season; the latter who is apparently a pivotal player in waging a possible war against humans in the real world which has been infiltrated by the park’s robots. Westworld last month was one of a number of series which stopped briefly due to Covid including American Horror Story season 10, and shows such as Bridgerton and House of the Dragon. Bridgerton recently resumed production on season 2 after shutting down due to two positive Covid cases as Variety reported earlier today.
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

'Succession' Season 3 to premiere in October

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- HBO has announced that Season 3 of its dark dramedy, Succession, will premiere this fall, about two years after its second season wrapped. The show's Twitter feed posted a photo Monday of the show's star Brian Cox as his character Logan Roy sitting in an office chair, appearing to be deep in thought.

Comments / 0

Community Policy