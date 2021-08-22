HBO LA Lakers Drama Series Shapes Up Cast More

Back in 2019, HBO green-lit a series on the Lakers, written by Jim Hecht and Max Borenstein, with Adam McKay to direct it. It is based on the book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s, by acclaimed sportswriter Jeff Pearlman.

The untitled HBO series about the showtime Lakers is slowly rounding out its cast. Back in March, it was reported that comedian Bo Burnham was cast to play the Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird. Due to schedule conflicts, Burnham had to exit and Sean Patrick Small will instead take his place.

From Variety:

Sean Patrick Small will instead play Bird. Bird is described as a basketball star who hates the spotlight; preferring instead: Budweiser, ratty jeans, and brutally, ruthlessly destroying his opponents on the court. He and Magic Johnson, who have been pitted against one another since their legendary NCAA championship duel, continue their rivalry for the next decade.

Phil Knight (founder of Nike), Cindy Day (girlfriend of Magic Johnson), Jim Chones (NBA veteran), and Brad Holland (Potsie) were also cast. These characters will all join a stellar roster which already includes Jason Clarke as Jerry West, John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss, Sally Field as Jessie Buss, Michael Chiklis as Red Auerbach, Jason Segel as Paul Westhead, Adrien Brody as Pat Riley and more. Here is the full list of the star-studded cast.