Re-Imagining The Patterson: Event venue sees new ownership, additions

Amanda M. Usher | The Valdosta Daily Times Michael and Toni Miller have co-owned The Patterson, an event space in Downtown Valdosta, since May.

VALDOSTA – The Patterson, one of Valdosta's premier event venues, is under new ownership and is seeking to host more outings for the community.

Michael and Toni Miller took over ownership in May after the building was closed for at least a year, they said. Toni Miller is the chief executive officer and Michael Miller is the chief financial officer.

The married duo is working to increase visibility and attract more people to The Patterson though its weekend bookings are full through the remainder of the year and into 2022. Toni Miller said customers are starting to book events for 2023.

"We have a few weekends left (for 2021) but not many," she said.

With a three-story building and spacious rooms, the Millers said they mostly cater to weddings.

The Patterson offers a large bottom floor area that could be utilized either for weddings or receptions. The tall staircase leading to the bottom floor could be used for the bride's entry into a wedding.

Two caterers kitchens are also on the bottom floor.

The second floor provides a bridal room for preparation, a separate large space that could be used for gatherings and other multipurpose rooms.

Family reunions are held at The Patterson, as well, along with smaller celebrations such as baby showers and birthday parties.

Plans to transform the third floor into an air bed-and-breakfast are in the works for couples who wish to spend their wedding night at The Patterson before heading to the honeymoon.

The price range for event rentals can start at $750 and go well into the thousands. For example, the rental of one floor on a Saturday starts at $3,000.

Economically, Michael Miller said the venue is doing well despite the pandemic though the business is not yet out of the woods.

To increase funding, sponsorships are offered through various advertising and promotional opportunities at The Patterson. The money would go toward installing two ice machines on the bottom floor for caterers, as well as installing an updated elevator to complement the current 100-year-old elevator, the Millers said.

Not all events at The Patterson are paid, Toni Miller noted.

She said the venue is open at various times during the week, hosting free community events on days such as during Halloween or First Friday.

During First Friday, a DJ would play while downtown guests could come in for a seat while they drink or eat.

The Millers said it's about drawing people to their venue.

In furthering their goal, they're hosting the Canton Spirituals, Keith "WonderBoy" Johnson and Jamal Roberts 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at The Patterson. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Also performing are the Joyful Wonders and Coco and the Chosen Ones.

Tyler Little hosts the event.

Advanced tickets are $30 and door tickets are $35. They are available on eventbrite.com or by calling (229) 300-1821.

More information: thepattersonvaldosta.com, (229) 469-7704 and 101 N. Patterson St.