Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valdosta, GA

Re-Imagining The Patterson: Event venue sees new ownership, additions

By Amanda M. Usher amanda.usher@gaflnews.com
Posted by 
The Valdosta Daily Times
The Valdosta Daily Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fsNxe_0bZcDUWC00
Amanda M. Usher | The Valdosta Daily Times Michael and Toni Miller have co-owned The Patterson, an event space in Downtown Valdosta, since May.

VALDOSTA – The Patterson, one of Valdosta's premier event venues, is under new ownership and is seeking to host more outings for the community.

Michael and Toni Miller took over ownership in May after the building was closed for at least a year, they said. Toni Miller is the chief executive officer and Michael Miller is the chief financial officer.

The married duo is working to increase visibility and attract more people to The Patterson though its weekend bookings are full through the remainder of the year and into 2022. Toni Miller said customers are starting to book events for 2023.

"We have a few weekends left (for 2021) but not many," she said.

With a three-story building and spacious rooms, the Millers said they mostly cater to weddings.

The Patterson offers a large bottom floor area that could be utilized either for weddings or receptions. The tall staircase leading to the bottom floor could be used for the bride's entry into a wedding.

Two caterers kitchens are also on the bottom floor.

The second floor provides a bridal room for preparation, a separate large space that could be used for gatherings and other multipurpose rooms.

Family reunions are held at The Patterson, as well, along with smaller celebrations such as baby showers and birthday parties.

Plans to transform the third floor into an air bed-and-breakfast are in the works for couples who wish to spend their wedding night at The Patterson before heading to the honeymoon.

The price range for event rentals can start at $750 and go well into the thousands. For example, the rental of one floor on a Saturday starts at $3,000.

Economically, Michael Miller said the venue is doing well despite the pandemic though the business is not yet out of the woods.

To increase funding, sponsorships are offered through various advertising and promotional opportunities at The Patterson. The money would go toward installing two ice machines on the bottom floor for caterers, as well as installing an updated elevator to complement the current 100-year-old elevator, the Millers said.

Not all events at The Patterson are paid, Toni Miller noted.

She said the venue is open at various times during the week, hosting free community events on days such as during Halloween or First Friday.

During First Friday, a DJ would play while downtown guests could come in for a seat while they drink or eat.

The Millers said it's about drawing people to their venue.

In furthering their goal, they're hosting the Canton Spirituals, Keith "WonderBoy" Johnson and Jamal Roberts 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at The Patterson. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Also performing are the Joyful Wonders and Coco and the Chosen Ones.

Tyler Little hosts the event.

Advanced tickets are $30 and door tickets are $35. They are available on eventbrite.com or by calling (229) 300-1821.

More information: thepattersonvaldosta.com, (229) 469-7704 and 101 N. Patterson St.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Valdosta Daily Times

The Valdosta Daily Times

Valdosta, GA
1K+
Followers
72
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Valdosta Daily Times

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Valdosta, GA
Lifestyle
City
Patterson, GA
City
Valdosta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Re Imagining#Advertising#Birthday Parties#Wonderboy#The Chosen Ones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy