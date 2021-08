A Cuban-born engineer who grew up in Miami will lead the federal team tasked with determining why Champlain Towers South partially collapsed on June 24, killing 98 people. Judith Mitrani-Reiser, who works for the National Institute of Standards and Technology and has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida, announced the members of the team Wednesday — and said the mission feels personal. Her parents fled Cuba with her and her sister and arrived in Miami in 1980, when Mitrani-Reiser was 2 years old.