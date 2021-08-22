Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Sunday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Aaron Civale to Akron (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Alex Lange from Toledo (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Wily Peralta on the 10-day IL. MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Luke Farrell to St. Paul (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Javy Guerra
Person
Alec Bohm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Yankees#St Louis Cardinals#Indians#Il#Toronto Blue Jays#De Noah Spence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
Related
Detroit, MIPosted by
The Spun

Legendary Detroit Tigers Star Has Passed Away At 79

Detroit Tigers legend and 11-time MLB All Star Bill Freehan has passed away at the age of 79, the team announced on Thursday morning. Freehan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago and spent the last couple years under hospice care in his northern Michigan home, per the Detroit Free Press.
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Is Blake Snell back? Josiah Gray vs. Edward Cabrera; Miguel Sano a sneaky pickup?

If you held on to Blake Snell, give yourself a pat on the back. He's changed up his pitch mix, and over his past five starts he looks like Snell. You can read more about him below. On the surface, it seems like the opposite could be said for Zack Wheeler. Including Wednesday night, Wheeler has a 4.49 ERA over his past nine starts. I'm just not really buying the struggles over his last two outings. In both, it seems like Joe Girardi just left him out there too long. If Wheeler was just taken out after eight innings last night, he would have ended his night with 10 strikeouts over eight innings of four-run ball (only two were earned). Not bad.
MLBDaily Democrat

What’s going on with the Oakland A’s bullpen?

It’s been a rough week for the usually reliable A’s bullpen, and the timing couldn’t have been much worse. The A’s not only are chasing the Astros in the AL West, but they now have to make up ground in the wild-card race, where they have been passed by the Yankees and the Red Sox.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Gameday Thread, #124: 8/21 @ Rockies

You probably heard we ain’t in the prisoner-takin’ business; we in the killin’ Nazi business. And cousin, business is a-boomin’.
NFLazsnakepit.com

Snake Bytes 8/20: Sweep ‘em outta town

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner was stellar in the team’s series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, a 6-2 win resulting in a sweep and a record of 6-1 for the club’s most recent homestand. Bumgarner pitched eight innings, giving up only three hits and one earned run....
MLBSportsGrid

ChiSox’ Yasmani Grandal Nears Return

White Sox insider Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports that White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal could be back with the team this weekend. Grandal has been sidelined since July after requiring surgery to repair a partially torn tendon in his left knee. Recently, the catcher has been on a...
MLBazsnakepit.com

Meme Monday 8/23: Keepin It Real

Well, well, well. The Diamondbacks took 3 of 4 games from the gold-chain-spinning Padres. Plus maybe a $mil or 2 from those LA wannabees. The Dbacks followed that series up by sweeping Bryce Harper’s chin and Archie Bradley’s dog-pillow-beard out of Phoenix like the cheesesteaks those guys are. But then.....then there was the Colorado Rockies. The Dbacks could not figure them out and lost the series taking only 1 win. One of the L’s against the Rockies came at the cost of Dbacks starter Zac Gallen who was knee deep into a 7 inning shutout in Colorado before he was pulled because some nerds in the Dbacks front office have more say than the Manager on the field. The bro was at 96 pitches in a 7 inning shut-out AT COORS FIELD, so what do we do? Of course we bring in one of the worst bullpens in the history of the game, because...these games are irrelevant. But the games do not matter so why even start Gallen. Lets just have a bullpen game, every game: you know....tryouts. The games from this moment on are irrelevant according to most but winning is always important, especially to the players. 10 more pitches will break our starters, which says to me our trainers are the problem and not the actual athletes. Try not to pull a hammy looking at the following memes. Gracias.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 26

Chicago Cubs, Minor League Baseball, Dillon Maples, Marcus Walden, Kansas City Royals, St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago White Sox, Iowa Cubs, Nick Pratto, List of Silver Slugger Award winners at shortstop. I thought I should work the pun on “Minor League Wrap” and rap today’s highlights. Then I realize “No one...
MLBazsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks 8, Rockies 4: A Respite From Those Dback Blues

The DBacks scored big and in unexpected ways to win today in Denver, avoiding a sweep by the Rockies. Like many Dbacks fans, to avoid disappointment, my expectations have fallen so low that they're somewhere near the Earth's molten core. The Dbacks' seven-year "rebuilding" effort has been a cruel charade, just something the Dbacks head shed tells us every year to quell our dismay when yet another favorite player is traded away. I don't know about y'all, but I'm afraid to buy anything at the Team Shop with a player's name on it. The closest I've gotten is "Bring in the Beard." The very groovy Serpientes regional uniform debuted on June 16. Before the end of July, Escobar, one of three players featured in the Serpientes launch, became a Brewer.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Minor League Recap 8/21-8/22: Giant Sized Edition

Diamondbacks affiliates won two out of three games played on Saturday, with Reno’s game being postponed due to weather. The affiliates played five games on Sunday thanks to Hillsboro playing a doubleheader, but lost all five games. On Monday, with the rest of the affiliates having the day off, Reno played a doubleheader, and won both games played.
MLBLynchburg News and Advance

Gilbert expected to start for the Diamondbacks against Pirates

Arizona Diamondbacks (42-85, fifth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (46-80, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert (1-1, 2.04 ERA, .96 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Pirates: Mitch Keller (4-10, 6.35 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -105, Diamondbacks -115; over/under is 9 runs.
MLBnumberfire.com

3 MLB FanDuel Studs to Target on Thursday 8/26/21

Just like in other sports, the focal point of your daily fantasy baseball lineups will be your high-salary studs. These guys take up by far the biggest chunk of your cap space, but they also offer the highest ceiling. And in the case of pitchers, the high-salary options typically come with the highest floors, too.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

MLB managers, coaches vote Lance Lynn as best AL pitcher over Gerrit Cole

Every year, Baseball America surveys managers, coaches and front office analysts to discover who has the best (perceived) tools in the game across a number of categories. Different pitches are listed in different categories, and the winners for each pitch in the American League don't come off as all that surprising.
MLBelitesportsny.com

ESNY’s 2021 MLB Power Rankings: August 27 Update

Can the Yankees be stopped? Can the Dodgers catch the Giants? And how did the Orioles actually win a game?. Ah, the pressing questions we ask as August draws to a close. The playoff races are red-hot. And some teams are limping to the finish line of the 2021 season.
MLBSportsGrid

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Wednesday 8/25/21

There’s no shortage of aces on tonight’s 10-game slate, so paying top dollar at pitcher may almost be a requirement. On the hitting side, Boston once again emerges as the night’s top stack, and Cleveland also finds itself in a plum spot. Our daily helper is available every day to...
MLBSportsGrid

MLB Strikeout Prop: Robbie Ray Over 7.5 Strikeouts

The Toronto Blue Jays play the third game of a four-game series against the White Sox on Wednesday night. Robbie Ray gets the start for Toronto against Lucas Giolito of the White Sox. Ray’s strikeout prop is set at 7.5, with the under juiced to -142. Although you’d need at...
MLBchatsports.com

Pirates down Diamondbacks 4-2 behind homers

That’s another win for our Pittsburgh Pirates, who have now won two games in a row and four out of their last five. They got two big homers — one, a solo shot from Michael Chavis in the third and the other a two-run dinger by Anthony Alford in the fourth — while pitcher JT Brubaker looked more like the guy who started the season than the guy who’s struggled of late. He went five innings, giving up no runs on four hits and striking our six to spearhead the Pittsburgh victory.

Comments / 0

Community Policy