Fans were shocked to see Kim Kardashian West wearing a white gown to participate in a recreation of her wedding to Kanye West at the rapper's Donda listening event. Here comes the bride, again. Kim Kardashian West once more wore a showstopping couture gown to meet Kanye West at the altar — but this time, it was as part of the show put on by rapper (and her ex-husband) at the latest listening event for his upcoming album Donda.