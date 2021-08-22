Jim Shooter on Secret Wars in Development as a Marvel Movie

It's still a mystery when Marvel fans can expect to see an official trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, but the good news is that it will apparently be out sometime before the movie hits theaters. Set to bow on the big screen in December, No Way Home is one of Marvel Studios' most anticipated releases. Fans are especially eager just to check out the trailer for a small taste of what's to come, but as of now, there's still no word on when we'll be seeing any footage.