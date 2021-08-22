Cancel
Jim Shooter on Secret Wars in Development as a Marvel Movie

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the recent GalaxyCon, Jim Shooter was asked about Marvel's plans for Secret Wars, the series that he wrote in 1984 when editor-in-chief of Marvel, that set the tone for all Marvel events that followed, as well as debuting Spider-Man's sentient black costume, which one day would become Venom. And he talked about a phone call or two he'd had from Marvel more recently. We noted that Shooter had talked about happily signing over the rights to Secret Wars as Marvel had lost any paperwork. But, captured on video by Geekosity, Jim Shooter talked about what was really happening. in his conversation with SVP of Operations & Procurement, Publishing at Marvel Entertainment, David Bogart.

