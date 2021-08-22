Ubisoft Reveals More Details About Rainbow Six Extraction

Ubisoft dropped a number of new details today about their next installment into the Rainbow Six franchise with Rainbow Six Extraction. This game is going to hit a lot of points for players looking for a unique PVE co-op experience, as well as a robust and deep operator progression system. The game will come with four adjustable difficulty levels, 12 ever-evolving maps, 13 dynamic mission objectives, over 90 guns and gadgets, a unique ranked mode, and what will be an impressive post-launch update system. The team definitely learned from their experience with R6S over the years and have applied it to this game. Gameplay-wise, you will join a REACT Team and assemble a one to three-player squad of well-known operators from the previous game to confront mysterious alien creatures known as Archæans. You can read more about it here along with the latest trailer, as the game is set to be released in January 2022.