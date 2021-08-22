116- 118 Catherine St.

Room for Rent with Private Bathroom - Room for rent with private bathroom and kitchenette located at 118 Catherine St. #5 Bridgeport, CT 06604. This unit is located on the 2nd floor of the building. The rent is $900 per month and a security deposit of $900 is required. All utilities are included in the rental price of $900/mo. Property is located within walking distance of all major public transportation and shops. If you would like to schedule a showing please contact our office at (203)332-9818 Monday-Friday 9AM-5PM, Saturday 9AM-1PM.