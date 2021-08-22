Cancel
The Witcher Timeline & Where "Nightmare of the Wolf" Fits In

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith this Monday seeing the premiere of The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, Netflix is offering viewers a little something to help get them into the spirit of things and how it all connects. Written by Beau DeMayo and directed by Kwang Il Han, the animated film takes place before Geralt's journey and introduces viewers to a young, cocky witcher by the name of Vesemir who delights in slaying monsters for coin. But when a dangerous new power rises on the Continent, Vesemir learns that some witchering jobs are about more than just money. Releasing on August 23, the voice cast includes Theo James (Castlevania) as Vesemir, Lara Pulver (Sherlock) as Tetra, Graham McTavish (Outlander) as Deglan, and Mary McDonnell (Battlestar Galactica) as Lady Zerbst- and while it may be a prequel, there's a lot more to know about it than just that it takes place before the Henry Cavill-starring series.

