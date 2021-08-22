Cancel
Fairfield, CT

2155 Fairfield Beach Rd

Scribe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFairfield- DIRECT WATERFRONT - Property Id: 162681. New opportunities, some with direct dock access for boats/jet ski's...inquire before it is all booked up! VOTED BEST ROOFTOP DECK ON FAIRFIELD BEACH! Feels like living on a boat from the comfort of your own home; surrounded by water! Beautiful newly-constructed beach home with modern finishes and appliances directly on the water! Only minutes to vibrant downtown Fairfield with countless restaurants, nightlife and great access to Manhattan!

www.thescribeonline.com

