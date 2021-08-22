Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Inmate on SC’s death row for 37 years dies of natural causes

By JEFFREY COLLINS
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An inmate who had been on South Carolina’s death row for more than 37 years for killing a man he once worked for and raping his wife died Saturday from a stroke, authorities said.

Donald Allen Jones, 60, had been in the hospital since Wednesday, the state Department of Corrections said in a statement announcing his death.

Jones was convicted for the 1983 death of a dairy owner in Lancaster County he briefly worked for as a teenager.

Jones broke into the man’s home, killed his dogs, then when he arrived home, Jones demanded money and shot him in the chest in front of his wife, investigators said.

Jones then shot the man twice more in the head after he groaned, according to testimony at his trial.

Jones raped the victim’s wife and tied her to chairs around the home as he searched for more money, police said,

The woman eventually escaped after Jones tied her up and gagged her, hiding behind a fence when Jones returned to the home and started looking for her, authorities said.

Jones was the second-longest serving inmate on the state’s death row. Fred Singleton, 77, has been on death row five months longer for the 1982 rape and killing of a 73-year-old Newberry County woman.

Thirty-five inmates remain on South Carolina’s death row after Jones’ death.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

548K+
Followers
304K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Death Row#Rape#Natural Causes#Sc#Columbia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
California StatePosted by
The Associated Press

California police officer charged in 2018 shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California police officer is charged with using excessive force against a man during a 2018 shooting, prosecutors said Friday. David Chandler Jr., 33, of the Torrance police department is charged with assault by an officer. His arraignment has not yet been scheduled. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Bus driver killed in parking lot accident at Georgia school

FAIRBURN, Ga. (AP) — A 66-year-old bus driver for a private school in Georgia died Friday in what’s being described as a “freak” accident, police said. The driver had some mechanical issues while parked at Landmark Christian School and decided to check under the vehicle to see what was wrong, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. But when the bus unexpectedly rolled forward, police said, the woman was caught underneath, tragically killing her.

Comments / 0

Community Policy