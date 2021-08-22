Cancel
Megan Thee Stallion Shares New ‘Tuned In Freestyle’

By Ilana Kaplan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago
Megan has dropped a new freestyle for her “hotties” on Twitter.

The Houston rapper playfully asked if her fans on Twitter were “up” before sharing a video for “Tuned In Freestyle,” a flow that addresses her haters and pays homage to some Pokémon characters.

On the track, Megan even spits bars like, “I’m the hot girl, feelin’ like Charizard/And he know he finna win if he get my card.” In its accompanying video, she can be seen dressed head-to-toe in lime green while twerking and holding a wine glass in the studio. She even appears to make reference to Normani’s R&B anthem “Wild Side” rapping, “I wanna show my wild side, make them doo doo doo.”

“Tuned In Freestyle” follows the rapper’s “ Outta Town Freestyle ,” which showcased her rapping sensibilities with a similar in-studio visual. The release of “ Thot Shit ” in June, her first new solo single of the year, prompted the return of her alter ego Tina Snow and arrived with Aube Perrie-directed visual where Megan took revenge on a politician.

While the hip hop megastar released her debut studio album Good News last November, she has since kept busy collaborating with Ariana Grande and Doja Cat , Marshmello , DJ Khaled, Maroon 5 and more.

