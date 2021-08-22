Fabio shares what took place when a goose hit him on a rollercoaster: ‘It was a miracle’

Watch: Naomi Campbell Shares Pic of Baby Girl to Honor Gianni Versace. Some people think it's poor form to speak ill of the dead. Fabio isn't one of them. The Italian model recently spoke to the People in the '90s podcast about his modeling career, recalling how he landed one of the biggest ad campaigns of the time. "The Versace campaign was extremely successful at that time," Fabio claimed, "because it was the biggest contract a model—not just a male model, a model—ever got. So I got a contract even bigger than Cindy Crawford and the rest of the female models."