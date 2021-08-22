The First Time The Eternals Cast Put On The Suits Looks Impressive, Was Comically Windy

A Marvel movie was just removed from Disney+, and it's none other than Fantastic Four (2005). The original live-action adaptation of Fantastic Four is now infamous for being the epitome of 2000s comic book movies - complete with its formulaic storyline, campy tone and visual effects, and questionable casting. At the same time, for every fan that looks at Fantastic Four and is glad the genre has moved (far) away from that early format, there's another fan who now seems to appreciate the film for its kitschy fun. As of writing this, Fantastic Four is no longer available to watch on Disney+.