The First Time The Eternals Cast Put On The Suits Looks Impressive, Was Comically Windy
While MCU fans patiently wait for a full trailer, they can still watch The Eternals teaser trailer. The true standout scene from the trailer was seeing the cast in full Eternals garb. From the suits to the landscape, it set the tone for the upcoming film. But behind the scenes, the moment wasn’t as effortless. According to Eternals director Chloé Zhao, seeing the cast in full suits was almost ruined by some high-velocity winds.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0