NextStop’s racy ‘Act of God’ is theater done right-eously

By Terry Byrne
dcmetrotheaterarts.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone who has lived through the concurrent plagues of recent times — or lost someone who didn’t — might be wondering: Where’s God when you need them? (The singular they, God’s preferred pronoun.) Thankfully, for a limited time, the Almighty is giving a commandment performance in Herndon. An Act of...

‘CODA’ Film Review: A Heartfelt Crowd-Pleaser About a Deaf Family With a Hearing Daughter

This review of “CODA” was first published on January 31, 2021 after its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. It’s probably unfair to review the Sundance movie “CODA” in the context of the $25 million deal it made with Apple mid-festival, a record-breaking sale that places enormous expectations on Sian Heder’s gentle family drama. But it’s also inescapable that that kind of money will put pressure on “CODA” to be both an indie landmark and a commercial breakthrough rather than what it really is — a sweet, openhearted coming-of-age story that succeeds in spite of its own predictability.
Musician Shamir Bailey Thinks Art Should Be for Everybody (Especially You)

You most likely know Shamir Bailey—better known by the mononym Shamir—from his career as a musician, as he’s been putting out certified tunes like “On My Own” and “Call It Off” since 2014 and has built a dedicated following around his unique, upbeat-yet-wistful sound. Now, though, Bailey is exploring new artistic terrain with his debut novel, titled “But I’m a Painter” and due out from Bottlecap Press on August 27.
ReligionHavre Daily News

Hello, God. It's me, Mara.

You know, Lord, a while back, a friend shared about bearing a grudge against one of your children who was one of their friends, adding that hanging onto bitterness and keeping alive grudges is truly consuming work. She was exhausted and really didn't know what to do, as bearing a grudge was/is hard work as it left little energy for blessing others, praising God, or even enjoying life.
Museumskclu.org

At The 'Museum Of Black Joy,' It's The Everyday Moments That Go On Display

The first words greeting visitors to the digital Museum of Black Joy are simple and affirmative:. "I see you. You are beautiful." Before curator and creator Andrea Walls started exploring photography, she was a Pushcart Prize nominated poet. Clad in a red flat cap and a black V-neck shirt, the 57-year-old spoke to NPR from her combination garage and studio in Philadelphia, where she launched this "borderless exhibition" on the first day of a terrible year, January 2020. The news was filled with rancor, she remembers. Stories of strife and animosity dominated headlines and social media. Many of those stories were about violence directed against minorities and people of color.
Camarillo, CAthecamarilloacorn.com

Theater’s curtain call

It was an hour until showtime for Larry Swartz as he stood on the darkened stage and looked mournfully at the empty seats. The actor knew it would be one of the last times that the seats would fill with theatergoers at the Camarillo Skyway Playhouse. The 240-seat theater was...
ReligionCape May County Herald

Living God’s Love

I was at the local Acme one recent Tuesday because they are senior discount days, and I enjoy taking advantage of them. A lovely young woman was at check-out, so taking my advice to learn more about people around me, I asked her about herself and was surprised she was so open and willing to share.
Books & Literaturekosu.org

How Ross Gay Finds Joy In The Smallest of 'Delights'

This summer on Code Switch, we're talking to some of our favorite authors about books that taught us about the different dimensions of freedom. In the last installment, we caught up with the romance writer Helen Hoang to talk about sex, love and autism. Today, we're sitting down with the writer Ross Gay.
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

‘Steel Magnolias’ at Everyman Theatre is a beauty

After a 15-month hiatus, Everyman Theatre returned to live, in-person performances this month, sparking off its 31st season with a refreshing revival of Steel Magnolias, showcasing the brillance of its all-female ensemble, each member bringing her individual dynamism, dimension, and variety to the endearing ’80s tale of friendship and sisterhood that stands the test of time.
Theater & Dancedcmetrotheaterarts.com

NCMT to present a star-studded outdoor staged concert of ‘Songs for a New World’ at Radial Park

For its inaugural event, New City Music Theatre (NCMT) – a non-profit company originally founded as Cleveland Musical Theatre in 2014, to create inclusive experiences for a contemporary generation – will present a star-studded one-night-only concert staging of Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown’s popular theatrical song cycle Songs for a New World on Thursday, August 26. The socially distanced outdoor production, beginning at 7:30 pm, will be performed in the Radial Park entertainment multiplex at Halletts Point, Queens, against the breathtaking backdrop of the Manhattan skyline.
yoursun.com

'An Act of God' premieres on Friday

VENICE — Venice Theatre will kick-off the 2021-2022 season with “An Act of God,” starting Friday night. “An Act of God” is based on “Daily Show” writer David Javerbaum’s book “The Last Testament: A Memoir by God” and the twitter account @TheTweetofGod. The play stars Brad Wages as God and...
New York City, NYdcmetrotheaterarts.com

Playwright Jeffery S. Jones reopens the case of Dorian Corey in his original LGBTQIA+ murder-mystery dramedy

Dorian Corey (ca. 1937-93) was a legend on the New York drag circuit of the 1970s-80s, as founder of both the clothing label Corey Design and the voguing House of Corey, which won more than 50 grand prizes in the Vogue Balls of the era. In addition to starring in the live shows, Corey was featured in the 1990 documentary Paris Is Burning, chronicling the voguing ball culture and its diverse communities, and appeared in the 1995 film Wigstock, immortalizing the annual outdoor NYC drag festival and concert.
Theater & Dancedcmetrotheaterarts.com

Avant Bard Theatre celebrates a grateful return to the stage

Avant Bard Theatre has announced its 2021/22 season, which marks a grateful return to live theater after more than a year of remote performances and programming. This season also marks the first under Avant Bard’s five producing partners: artistic leaders Megan Behm, DeMone Seraphin, Alyssa Sanders, Dina Soltan, and Sara Barker.
Books & LiteratureNewsday

'The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois': Race issues take center stage in latest Oprah pick

An American epic about race and family, Honorée Fanonne Jeffers' debut novel, "The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois," sprawls across centuries and continents, rural and urban, past and present. The heroine of this latest Oprah Book Club pick is one Ailey Pearl Garfield, who has been pushed toward a career in medicine but is far more inclined to study history. She's curious and a little angry, a chip on her shoulder for anyone who suggests who or what she ought to be.
Books & LiteratureBoston Globe

Weaving the amazing tale of fiber artist Judith Scott

Melissa Sweet is the best-selling author/artist behind more than 100 books for kids, including two Caldecott Honor Books and the recent “Unbound: The Life + Art of Judith Scott.”. Judith Scott (1943-2005) was born with Down syndrome in addition to being deaf and largely nonverbal. She was institutionalized for decades...
Books & Literatureshondaland.com

LaTanya McQueen’s New Novel Shines a Light on the Horror of Plantation Weddings

LaTanya McQueen’s debut novel, When the Reckoning Comes, touches on a timely conversation about couples who choose to have plantation weddings. In recent years, an increasing number of people have been more vocal about how distasteful the practice is, especially considering plantations aren’t monuments to the past or simply picturesque mansions — they are places where enslaved Black people were tortured, killed, and separated from their families.
sagharborexpress.com

Judy Batalion Takes Part in Author Discussion Series

On Thursday, August 12, at 7:30 p.m., author Judy Batalion will discuss her New York Times best-seller, “The Light of Days: The Untold Story of Women Resistance Fighters in Hitler’s Ghettos,” as part of The Hampton Synagogue Author Discussion Series. One of the most important stories of World War II,...
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: New Bob Ross documentary paints dark picture around artist’s joyful legacy

He painted soothing landscapes, gently addressing his TV audience in a near-whisper. You can do this, he’d say to his viewers. Anyone and everyone can paint. Bob Ross was a walking affirmation, so cheerful and calming that he became a pop culture symbol of peace and happiness, with a dab of kitsch. It’s not uncommon to see a hipster in a Bob Ross T-shirt. But where did that shirt come from? How did Ross’ visage, topped off with his signature perm, become so ubiquitous? The answers, contradicting a man who loved the word “happy” (a happy cloud, a happy tree), are quite sad. The new Netflix documentary “Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed,” produced by husband-and-wife team Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone, paints a picture of naked opportunism that shattered Ross’ legacy. It’s the story of how a man became an industry, and how his family was gradually, systematically left out in the cold.

