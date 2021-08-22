NCMT to present a star-studded outdoor staged concert of ‘Songs for a New World’ at Radial Park

The College Light Opera Company saved its best production of the 2021 season for its last week, presenting the first-ever production of Georgia Stitt’s brilliant musical review, “The Danger Year.” Stitt wrote the book, composed the music and wrote the lyrics for 18 songs that took the opening night audience on a magical tour of the busy lives of a cluster of 30-somethings, trying to navigate the technologically challenging world of personal relationships and human connection. The songs were catchy, funny, heartbreaking, timely and insightful, with music to match each mood and tempos that ranged from Latin to lullaby. It was a great fit for this year’s cast of performers who embraced the challenge of making this premiere sparkle.