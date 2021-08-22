NCMT to present a star-studded outdoor staged concert of ‘Songs for a New World’ at Radial Park
For its inaugural event, New City Music Theatre (NCMT) – a non-profit company originally founded as Cleveland Musical Theatre in 2014, to create inclusive experiences for a contemporary generation – will present a star-studded one-night-only concert staging of Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown’s popular theatrical song cycle Songs for a New World on Thursday, August 26. The socially distanced outdoor production, beginning at 7:30 pm, will be performed in the Radial Park entertainment multiplex at Halletts Point, Queens, against the breathtaking backdrop of the Manhattan skyline.dcmetrotheaterarts.com
