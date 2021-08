Fox News contributor Lara Trump on "Fox & Friends" Thursday ripped an MSNBC op-ed comparing the Taliban to the GOP. LARA TRUMP: It sounds totally ridiculous. Let me just remind people that the Taliban is a barbaric terrorist organization who treats women as second-class citizens, subhuman even. Women are not allowed to have an education, they are not allowed to work. They can't even leave their house without a male escort without being fully covered. If they do, they are tortured. We saw a woman murdered in broad daylight the other day because she didn't have her head covered.