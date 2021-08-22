Flood Advisory issued for Mathews by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 15:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mathews The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Mathews County in eastern Virginia Southern Gloucester County in southeastern Virginia * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 309 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mathews, Gloucester Courthouse, Gloucester Point, Hayes, Mobjack, Bavon, Gwynn, Beulah, Ware Neck, Selden, Naxera, Cardinal, Fort Nonsense, Glass, North, Severn, White Marsh, Port Haywood, Ordinary and Ruff. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.