Special Weather Statement issued for Gilchrist, Northern Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 09:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Gilchrist; Northern Columbia Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Gilchrist, northwestern Alachua, Baker, Union, Columbia and south central Charlton Counties through 315 PM EDT At 227 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles west of Taylor to near Fort White. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lake City, Lake Butler, Bell, Raiford, Worthington Spring, Ichetucknee Spring, Columbia, Taylor, Alachua and Macclenny. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH