British workers find a very large snail in the mail. Its destination remains a mystery.

By Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Animal rescuers in Britain are trying to determine where a package was supposed to, ahem, escargot,after workers at a distribution center discovered a Giant African land snail.

Workers in Hinckley, Leicestershire, 90 miles northwest of London, discovered a box on Aug. 5 with no return address nor a shipping address. The box had no packaging. Inside was just the snail.

Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals inspector Richard Durant was contacted by the workers to take care of the snail.

“Luckily, the snail was doing okay and could be transferred straight to an exotics centre for specialist care," Durant said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LZMEL_0bZc9o6x00
The RSPCA said they do not know where the snail with a shell the size of a large lemon came from or where it was suppose to go. Courtesy: RSPCA

Giant African land snails can reach up to 7.8 inches in length, weigh around 32 grams  and can live for up to 10 years, according to the RSPCA. Durant said the snail found in the box was around 4-5 inches long and its shell was the size of a large lemon.

Meet the 'wandering meatloaf' mollusk: It's teeth are made from a rare iron, researchers say

In the U.S., the snails are considered an invasive species, as they feed on hundreds of different plant species, according to the National Invasive Species Information Center . They also are kept as pets across the globe, but finding one at a distribution center still threw off Durant.

"We don’t come across them very often so it’s strange to find one in such a random place. We have no idea whether someone abandoned this snail, or whether they were trying to post the poor creature," he said.

"As with all pets, it’s really important that anyone thinking of taking on a giant snail is aware of what is involved in taking care of them before they bring one home."

Or put it in the mail.

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jord_mendoza .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: British workers find a very large snail in the mail. Its destination remains a mystery.

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

