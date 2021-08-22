'Prodigal Son' still wanders in wilderness

Q: Since Fox canceled "Prodigal Son," have the producers been able to find a network that will air the show? It was a good show, and I am surprised that Fox canceled it. A: Matt Webb Mitovich of TVLine.com reported in July that efforts to find the drama a new home "have come up empty." While the show had some enthusiastic fans, an earlier TVLine report noted that, for Fox, "viewership was just too small to justify bringing it back for a third season," and showed several declines from its first season. "Among the six original dramas Fox has aired this TV season, it ranks fourth in both measures, besting only the already-canceled 'Filthy Rich' and 'NEXT,' " the site said.