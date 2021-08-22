PHOTOS: New ‘The Mandalorian,’ and ‘The Bad Batch’ Youth Costumes, Razor Crest Wheelchair Cover Set Blast Into Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Halloween is just around the corner. Fans of “The Mandalorian” and “The Bad Batch” have some new youth costume options. An amazing Razor Crest wheelchair cover set is also available. The Mando costume and wheelchair cover set are part of the adaptive costumes we previewed earlier.wdwnt.com
Comments / 0