KARNS CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — The intent is the same for Mallick Metcalfe, even though the position is different. Don’t let the other team score. Metcalfe did a good job of that as a goalkeeper for the Karns City boys soccer team the last two seasons. Last year, he posted 10 shutouts for the Gremlins on the way to a District 9 championship.