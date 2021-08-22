ApplaudUs To Launch In September
(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) -- Announcing ApplaudUs, Launching globally September 12, 2021. ApplaudUs; A live video and audio streaming platform and music marketplace that connects musicians and music lovers. ApplaudUs; A new era in live music, offering a sustainable business model for Performing artists. ApplaudUs allows Artists to monetize their Art in a fair system that returns more to the artist while making that music easier to find for Fans.www.newjerseystage.com
