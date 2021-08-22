ApplaudUs To Launch In September

Shambhala Music Festival has finally divulged dates for its 2022 event, taking place in the remarkable Salmo, British Columbia on July 22 through 25. After cancelling the 2020 and 2021 editions of the unique festival event, Shambhala attendees both old and new are overjoyed for the family reunion set for next year. As reported via social media, any tickets and lodging packages purchased for the 2021 installment will rollover into 2022, with no additional action required from ticket-holders. There is also the option to transfer tickets to a future year via the festival’s Transfer Form, allotting plenty of time for attendees to make a decision.