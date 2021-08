Charles Hoskinson, co-creator of Ethereum and creator of Cardano, is responding to criticism leveled by Weiss Crypto. The Cardano Foundation announced on Tuesday that the company will comply with anti-money laundering (AML) measures by partnering with blockchain analytics provider Confirm. The partnership will enable exchanges, custodians, and other third parties to track the history of Cardano’s native cryptocurrency ADA that is being held in their wallets.