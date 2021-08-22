Community gathers at McCormick Park to ‘Worship in the Park’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Harvester Missionary Church held its Worship in the Park event Sunday at McCormick Park on Harvester Avenue. Residents gathered for worship and fellowship along with a “Back to School Cookout.” It was a part of their Worship in the Park series. Along with the church service, there is a childrens program that goes on at the same time where kids can come and play games, and participate in a teaching session.