Titans coach Mike Vrabel tests positive for COVID-19 after Buccaneers joint-practices, game

This article is part of a two-story cover package on the Tennessee Titans. See also: "Under-the-Radar Titans to Keep an Eye on This Season." It was bound to happen eventually. For the better part of two years, Tennessee Titans fans watched the annual National Football League coaching carousel through their fingers. Young, innovative and successful coordinators don’t stay coordinators forever — not anymore. Gone are the days of, say, Dick LeBeau calling zone blitzes for the Pittsburgh Steelers for a decade. If a coordinator shows promise, his lifespan as an assistant is three, four years tops. Someone is going to give him a shot at a head-coaching job. It’s a “when,” not an “if” proposition.