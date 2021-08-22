Cancel
NFL

Titans coach Mike Vrabel tests positive for COVID-19 after Buccaneers joint-practices, game

By Teresa M. Walker
fox13news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. - Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been quarantined pending further testing. Vrabel told reporters he had a sore throat and an earache. He went to the team headquarters Sunday morning to be tested, and the result came back positive. He originally was scheduled to meet with reporters in person, but the availability was pushed back an hour and conducted remotely by Zoom.

