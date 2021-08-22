Fatality crash closes stretch of ND Highway 52

UPDATE: Colorado State Patrol Investigating Alcohol, Speed In Deadly Crash That Closed Highway 285 For 5+ Hours JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Highway 285 was closed in both directions between Pine Junction and Conifer for more than five hours on Thursday. A head-on collision between two vehicles resulted in two deaths and three others injured. (credit: CBS) The crash happened just before 4 p.m. at mile marker 232. One lane in each direction was reopened on the highway after 9 p.m. The Colorado State Patrol says that two vehicles collided head-on. One person was killed and the four others injured were rushed to the hospital with serious to critical injuries. Another person succumbed to those injuries at the hospital. Investigators say that one adult and one child died in the crash. (credit: CBS) Copter4 flew over the scene which showed long traffic backups in the area and several emergency vehicles blocking the lanes. The vehicles involved seem to be a red truck and a black truck, both with major front-end damage. (credit: CBS) What led up to the crash is being investigated.