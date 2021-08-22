Cancel
Fatality crash closes stretch of ND Highway 52

By Doug Barrett
KNOX News Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: Hwy 52 is back open (2:50 p.m.) A head-on crash involving three vehicles south of Carpio (ND) early this morning (1:00 a.m.) has claimed the life of one of the drivers. No names have been released. Here’s the full text of the description of the accident by the NDHP.

knoxradio.com

